Calls to review Irish Business Against Litter ‘confused’ report
Tallaght residents and councillors called for a review of the annual Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) report as the area’s ranking was brought down by the Leisure Centre and two residential estates.
In the first round of the IBAL report 2025, Tallaght ranked 38th out of 40 towns and cities surveyed and was deemed “littered.”
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
