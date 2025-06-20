Search
€640k allocated for five projects from community recognition fund
An artist impression of Citywest Community Centre

Alessia MicalizziJune 20, 2025 3:41 pm

Citywest Community Centre was granted €195,000 for a Youth Café as five more projects in South Dublin will benefit from the Community Recognition Fund.

Launched by the Department of Rural and Community Development in 2023, the Fund has rewarded communities that welcomed and integrated newcomers from Ukraine and other countries by funding the development of local projects.

