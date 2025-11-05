Addressing energy consumption in local schools and communities

At An Taisce Green-Schools event, in Adamstown Community College, from left to right; Suzanne Collins, Head of Public Relations, EirGrid; student Sam Seby-Palatty; Joanne Scott, Green-Schools Programme Manager and student Eilih Sanchez- Russell. Photo by Peter Houlihan/Karl Hussey Photography

An Taisce Green-Schools is bringing its energy theme back to primary and secondary schools across the country this academic year, thanks to its continued partnership with EirGrid, operator and developer of Ireland’s electricity grid.

Plans for this year’s programme were unveiled at an event in Adamstown Community College with plenty of exciting events due to be held across the country over the coming months to enable young people to expand their awareness around energy conservation.

To date, over 3,000 schools have been awarded the energy flag since the beginning of the Green-Schools programme in 1997.

In the last academic year, 2,200 students and 123 schools engaged in events including regional workshops consisting of hands-on activities, artwork and experiments, which allowed them to learn more about where electricity comes from and how they can take steps to reduce energy consumption.

Speaking at the relaunch, Suzanne Collins, Head of Public Relations with EirGrid, said: “We are once again proud to partner with An Taisce Green-Schools for its energy theme, reaching students in classrooms across the country as they address energy consumption in their schools and communities.

“It has been so inspiring to see the engagement in the theme over the last academic year and shows the impactful steps young people are taking in bringing about sustainable changes in everyday life.

“EirGrid is proud to play a continued role in empowering the next generation as they lead the charge in energy awareness.”