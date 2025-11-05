Businesses encouraged to register for all-island government expo

Businesses and SMEs across Dublin Mid West are encouraged to register for the all-island Government Supply Expo 2025, taking place at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, on Tuesday, November 11, said Fine Gael Minister of State for Public Procurement, Digitalisation and eGovernment, Emer Higgins.

The event is being organised by the Office of Government Procurement (OGP) and InterTradeIreland. Minister Higgins has encouraged businesses from across the island of Ireland, especially those in her constituency of Dublin Mid West, to register now for the largest procurement event of the year.

With over 1,500 attendees already registered and over 40 confirmed exhibitors, including the EPS, HSE, LGOPC, An Post, ESB, Uisce Éireann, DAA, Dublin City Council, Fingal County Council, Dublin Bus and many more, this will be a unique opportunity for Irish businesses, particularly SMEs, micro and social enterprises to network, build collaborations and scope out upcoming procurement opportunities.

There will also be an opportunity to learn about the tendering process, with expert-led sessions on the areas of green and sustainable public procurement, innovation, tendering tips and the supports and resources available to suppliers, including InterTrade Ireland’s Go-2-Tender programme.

This event is free of charge and open to all businesses and suppliers across the island, as well as all public sector buyers.

The event supports all-island trade, helping suppliers from both jurisdictions understand how to navigate cross-border procurement and tap into InterTradeIreland’s highly regarded supports for all-island growth.

Minister Higgins said:

“The government is actively seeking to help SMEs and indigenous companies to grow their businesses and selling to government is a fantastic way to achieve this. Attending the Government Supply Expo 2025 would be a great first step for any SME, micro enterprise or social enterprise across Ireland, especially those in my constituency of Dublin Mid West looking to expand.

“Attendees can expect to meet public buyers, procurement experts and other suppliers giving a unique opportunity to build collaborations. It’s a great opportunity to learn about resources provided by the Office of Government Procurement and InterTrade Ireland, such as their Go-2-Tender programme.

“I encourage anyone who is interested in selling to government to attend”, concluded Minister Higgins.