Bus blockage at Bawnogue turn shows up problems

The infamous Bawnogue junction added another chapter to its story on Thursday when a minibus got stuck attempting the turn.

The vehicle can be seen trapped on the kerb of the turn with a pile-up of traffic stuck behind it, including a double-decker bus.

The turn into Lealand Estate has already been deemed ‘ridiculously sharp and dangerous’ by residents of the area and crashes had taken place at the location previously.

Councillor Will Carey stated that the bus was a “school bus” and believed that the problem was a “sign of things to come.”

Cllr Carey said: “The wheels got caught in the soft ground because it’s a long wheel-base and it couldn’t make the turn.

“So that’s a sign of things to come. There are clearly issues there that we have to get resolved with the council. They may have to go back there and have a look.”

Residents of the estate have set up an online petition against the turn on my.uplift.ie to reduce the traffic-calming changes that were implemented there.

To date, the petition has received over 560 signatures and notes that both bin-lorry providers that service the area have struggled to manoeuvre the turn without fault.

Measures were put in place to ensure there was some traffic flow while the issue was solved by men in orange hi-vis jackets.

The Clondalkin councillor noted that the area serves a lot of traffic, with two schools and lots of housing nearby.

Many of the vehicles going to pick up students from the school will make that turn by Leland.

“If those school buses can’t make that turn, that’s going to be a serious, serious problem as we move forward,” he added.”

Cllr Carey commended the workmanship on display at the turn but noted that the specifications the council is working with have proven to be an issue and will only add more examples to back up that proof as time goes on.

As the local authority nears the end of the Bawnogue enhancement scheme, the councillor feels that a lack of “proper consideration” has been given to how sharp the corner is.

“They’re coming close to the end of the project itself, but I think it may well mean that we have to revisit some of these [changes] – particularly that turn into Lealand Estate.”

