RAMs celebrate 15 years of charity work and camaraderie
R.A.M’s members a the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel Photos by Paddy Barrett

James Roulston MooneyNovember 5, 2025 10:47 am

The Retired Active Men’s Social (RAMs) in Newcastle celebrated 15 years this October after a decade-and-a-half of camaraderie and charity work.

The RAMs celebrated their milestone on Friday, October 17 at the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel, five years after Covid brought an end to plans to commemorate a decade.

