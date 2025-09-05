After ‘33 wonderful years’ KOKO jewellery and body-piercing unit is closing its doors

BODY-piercing and jewellery store KOKO is set to close at the end of September.

In an announcement on their Instagram, The Square Shopping Centre store said “after 33 wonderful years the time has come for us to close our doors on September 30.”

The KOKO unit is located on Level 2 between the two main anchor tenants, Dunnes Stores and Tesco.

In their social media post KOKO thanked their customers for the “loyalty, trust and friendship you have all shown us over the decades – it’s been a privilege to serve you.”

Last year, the unit that was let to KOKO went on the market with a guide price of €400,000.

According to the estate agent company handling the sale last year, the unit produces an annual rental income of €40,000 and is described as a rectangular shaped, open-plan retail unit.

Agents McNally Handy & Partners described it as “ideally located” between Dunnes Stores and Tesco, providing an “excellent profile and high footfall.”

The unit possesses an extensive display extending to 9.22m in total including a 3.97m roller shutter covered entrance. Internally, the unit benefits from an overhead hot and cold air conditioning unit and is fitted out with tiled floors, and single-glazed display windows.