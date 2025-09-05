Clondalkin Drama Group host Secrets and Shipwrecks

'All By Myself' cast (from L to R): Ashworth (Michaela Courtney), Pemberton (Jake Kelly), Nicholson (Mary O'Grady), Miller (Alan McNally) and Larry (Sean Bridgeman)

“WE’RE calling the overall production ‘Secrets & Shipwrecks’, as we think that title encompasses the vibes of both plays quite nicely!” exclaims Michaela Courtney of Clondalkin Drama Group.

In two short plays by Robert Scott, ‘The Attic’ will leave theatregoers looking over their shoulder, while ‘All By Myself’ will have them dreaming of paradise, bringing mystery and comedy in one evening.

The members of Clondalkin Drama Group want to bring audiences on two distinct journeys forged from the same pen, from investigating a mysterious letter to exploring a deserted island.

Michaela comments on the production, called ‘Secrets & Shipwrecks’, remarking that as the plays are short, they can afford to perform more than one, which gives more members of the group a chance to participate.

“More plays means more roles, which means more cast members!”

They chose to do ‘The Attic’ and ‘All By Myself’ as, despite both being written by Robert Scott, they are both very different from each other.

As of writing, the group are currently underway with rehearsals, which are going “excellently”.

Michaela cites a challenge in production as being the performance space—they rehearse and perform in Quinlan’s Black Lion pub, which they “adore” and where the staff are “very kind” to them, but the space is “cramped” and “not ideal.”

“If anyone wants to donate a theatre to us or put pressure on the SDCC for more arts spaces in Clondalkin, we’d much appreciate it!”

One of the group’s members is currently writing the winter programme, which is going to be ‘Aladdin’; production on it will begin as soon as the one-acts have finished performing, with an aim to perform it in January 2026.

The group would like to thank Quinlan’s and all its staff for hosting them and allowing them to use their space, everyone in the Clondalkin Drama Group who has been working hard to put this production together, and The Echo for reaching out to them and featuring them.

Clondalkin Drama Group will be performing ‘Secrets & Shipwrecks’ upstairs in Quinlan’s in Clondalkin village from September 15 to 18.

The shows start at 7:30pm, and tickets are available at the door: €5 for opening night and €10 for all others. Cash is the only accepted form of payment.