Garda speed vans take in over €6.2m in 30 months
Echo StaffSeptember 5, 2025 1:48 pm

TALLAGHT, Clondalkin and Lucan are some of the highest grossing revenue areas for garda speed vans.

Figures for speed van collections over a 30-month period were released to Ireland South MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú, who has called for a “get-tough approach” and a greater concentration of speed vans at accident black spots.

