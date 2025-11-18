Age-friendly housing decision upheld by Coimisiún

A decision by the council to refuse planning permission for a seven-storey apartment block for age-friendly housing has been upheld by An Coimisiún Pleanála.

Developer Real Estate Acquisitions and Sales Ltd had been refused permission by Dublin City Council to demolish two commercial units at a corner site on Saint Mary’s Road and replace them with a “a two – seven-storey mixed use development, comprising a licensed supermarket at ground floor level and 34 one-bed apartment units at first to sixth floor level”.

“All apartment units are intended to provide housing for independent living for older residents (55 years plus),” the original application, submitted in March 2025, stated.

The council refused permission for the development in May as it would “would represent overdevelopment of an infill site, would be visually obtrusive on the streetscape and would detract from the character and visual amenity of the area”.

They also raised concerns about the height of the development and the “non-provision of car parking for both residential and commercial uses alongside inadequate access and servicing arrangements”, saying it would give rise to “unacceptable levels of overspill and haphazard parking on adjacent heavily-trafficked roads and bus corridors”.

The developer appealed the councils decision to An Coimisiún Pleanála in June, stating that the development was “suitable for an increased plot ratio given its location immediately adjacent to a Core Bus Corridor due to be upgraded a part of the Tallaght/Clondalkin Bus Connects scheme,” and complaining that no pre planning feedback was provided by the Dublin City Transport Planning Department during the application process.

They also noted that the lack of parking provision was appropriate as the “end users of the development will not require car parking and will be selected by the Approved Housing Body having regard to their nonrequirement for car parking provision”, and that there was plenty of nearby parking for visitors.

An Coimisiún Pleanála upheld Dublin City Council’s refusal for the reasons they had given, noting as well that the demolition of the two existing units would result in the loss of childcare facilities in the area.

In their decision, published on October 20, An Coimisiún Pleanála agreed that the proposed development would “be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area” and refused permission.

