Food donations are sought by helping homeless and those in need by charity
FOOD donations are being sought for the annual Christmas appeal by Clondalkin Helping Homeless and Those in Need.
Cllr Francis Timmons (Ind), a founder of the charity, and Chairperson of Clondalkin Helping Homeless, said there is also an appeal for children’s toys.
AUTHOREcho Staff
