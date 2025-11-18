Search
Food donations are sought by helping homeless and those in need by charity
Cllr Francis Timmons (Ind)

Food donations are sought by helping homeless and those in need by charity

November 18, 2025

FOOD donations are being sought for the annual Christmas appeal by Clondalkin Helping Homeless and Those in Need.

Cllr Francis Timmons (Ind), a founder of the charity, and Chairperson of Clondalkin Helping Homeless, said there is also an appeal for children’s toys.

