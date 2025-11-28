Áine is in the running for the Entrepreneur of the Year prize

LUCAN entrepreneur Áine Kennedy will compete alongside finalists at the annual EY Entrepreneur Of The Year awards.

Ms Kennedy is behind The Smooth Company, a beauty product supplier which she started at her Lucan home in 2022, packaging products in the family home.

Her business got off the ground with the assistance of her grandfather Billy and sister, and is now loved by celebrity stylists and customers in over 70 countries.

Earlier this year, The Smooth Company became the first Irish beauty brand to secure a listing at Dutch department store chain de Bijenkorf.

Up to 12 finalists from across Ireland will compete across three categories – Emerging, Established and International – with one overall winner named as the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year awards on November 27, at Powerscourt Hotel, Wicklow.

The overall winner will represent Ireland at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year awards in Monaco, June 2026.

Roger Wallace, Head of Assurance and EY Entrepreneur of The Year, Ireland said: “As the awards night approaches, we reflect on an extraordinary journey for this year’s finalists.

‘They’ve shared their stories, challenged themselves, and embraced every aspect of the programme, from the week-long CEO Retreat in Japan to connecting with our wider EOY community.

‘They have established themselves as valued members of our EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ network and we look forward to their continued participation in the programme as alumni in the years ahead.

From aviation technology to wellness, beauty, finance, and food innovation, Dublin’s finalists embody the strength and diversity of entrepreneurship in the capital, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements and the positive impact they continue to make later this month.”