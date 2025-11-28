Search
Two more arrested in connection to an alleged assault on Indian man
The Indian man was allegedly assaulted in Kilnamanagh, on Saturday, July 19, 2025

James Roulston MooneyNovember 28, 2025 12:55 pm

Gardaí have arrested two teenage boys in connection with an alleged assault on a migrant man in Kilnamanagh in July.

The Indian man in his forties was allegedly assaulted at Parkhill Lawns, Kilnamanagh, on the evening of Saturday, July 19 at approximately 6pm.

He was taken to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment of his injuries, and footage of the attack was circulated on social media.

The recent arrests made bring the total of individuals arrested in connection with the assault to four.

Both youths are currently detained at Garda Stations in South Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

