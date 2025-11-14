Search
Two arrested in connection to alleged assault on Indian man
The Indian man was allegedly assaulted in Kilnamanagh, on Saturday, July 19, 2025

Ellen GoughNovember 14, 2025 11:04 am

Gardaí have arrested a man and a teenager in connection with an alleged assault on a migrant man in Kilnamanagh in July.

The Indian man in his forties was allegedly assaulted at Parkhill Lawns, Kilnamanagh, on the evening of Saturday, July 19, 2025 at approximately 6pm.

He was taken to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment of his injuries, and footage of the attack was circulated on social media.

As part of the investigation into the assault, Gardaí have arrested a male aged in his 30s and a male juvenile teen on Friday morning, November 14.

Both males are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Garda Stations in South Dublin, a Garda spokesperson said.

“Investigations are ongoing,” they said.

