Paul is the ‘softest soul, he wouldn’t harm a fly’

Paul McGuirk was last seen on the Belgard Road on September 23

The family of a Tallaght man missing since September 2025 have issued a fresh appeal to the public for information.

Paul McGuirk, aged 59, was reported missing from Tallaght since Wednesday, October 8, 2025, and Gardaí and his family are concerned for his well-being.

His sister Bernice said she last spoke to her brother on the Belgard Road on September 23.

“He hasn’t collected any of his social welfare, he hasn’t been to any of his key workers,” she told The Echo.

“He’s the softest soul, he wouldn’t harm a fly.”

Bernice said she and her family have spent the last few weeks searching the Tallaght area for Paul and putting up signs to highlight his disappearance.

K9 Search and Rescue, a volunteer canine unit based in Belfast, have also visited the area in the past few weeks to assist with the search, she added.

A GoFundMe page called Help K9 Search and Rescue fundraiser to find Paul McGuirk has been launched to help cover the volunteers expenses.

“They came down last week, but the two dogs they brought last week were for living people, and now they are bringing down a cadaver dog,” Bernice said.

She thanked everyone in the community that has “spoken to us, that has helped us with the searches, that has made food”.

“I wouldn’t be able to thank everyone, all I can say is keep looking,” she said.

Paul is described as being approximately 5 feet and 6 inches in height, with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a black tracksuit and a navy cap when he was last seen, and Bernice said her brother is “very approachable”.

“We’re getting like people are ringing up saying, Oh I think I saw him, you know the usual, but why didn’t they ask him his name?” she said.

“That’s crucial, I think, if they could just ask, Paul is so approachable.”

Anyone with information on Paul’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.