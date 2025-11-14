‘The Clocks Won’t Wait’ is a powerful expression of youth

“WHAT’S really special about ‘The Clocks Won’t Wait’ is how deeply it reflects the young people’s own ideas and sense of place,” says Gerry Horan, Lead Producer at NOISE Music.

This November, Adamstown Youth & Community Centre will host the premiere of ‘The Clocks Won’t Wait’, a new series of five site-specific short films created by young people from Adamstown.

The project brings together dance, music, spoken word, and film in a powerful expression of youth, creativity, and collaboration.

Developed through a partnership between NOISE Music and Go Dance for Change and funded by Creative Ireland South Dublin, the project has been facilitated by artist mentors Ryan McCann, Jess Kavanagh and Josué Reis over the summer months.

The participants responded to an open call for young people interested in working in the areas of music, spoken word, and dance to develop material for a project involving a series of short films.

The participants themselves chose the title ‘The Clocks Won’t Wait’. The title encapsulates the dynamic nature of change and the lived experience of growing up in Adamstown, a place perpetually undergoing transformation.

The Adamstown Train Station, a central landmark in the area, became a powerful metaphor in the creative process and features prominently in the visual design by local studio Timing GNSL.

The young participants explored how movement, rhythm, and language can tell stories about identity, connection, and change through weekly workshops.

Along the way, they not only developed new artistic and technical skills but also discovered confidence in their voices and appreciation for one another’s strengths.

Many have since joined new projects with NOISE Music and connected with SubSounds, continuing their creative journeys beyond the programme.

According to Gerry, the young people led the creative direction from start to finish, supported by “incredible” facilitators who helped them find confidence in their voices.

“The result is a project that’s genuine, empowering, and rooted in the young people’s own creative expression.”

This project exemplifies Creative Ireland South Dublin’s commitment to enabling creative participation for young people and nurturing collaboration between art forms and communities.

Through a process rooted in listening, co-creation, and mentorship, ‘The Clocks Won’t Wait’ stands as a model of how youth arts can inspire confidence, empathy, growth and connection.

One participant cited working on the project as “one of the best things I’ve ever done,” as they not only learnt from people who work in the industry but also took their own thoughts and turned them into something creative.

They go on to remark that it was “really cool” to be around people who are into the same things as them—”We made music, shared ideas, and learnt so much from each other.”

They have made new connections, and it has already opened up more opportunities. “I never imagined it would be this amazing. I really hope there’s another project like this again.”

The five films will premiere at Adamstown Youth & Community Centre on Friday, November 21, celebrating the creativity, teamwork and shared vision of everyone involved.