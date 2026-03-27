Áine pick up Guaranteed Irish Business Award

The 2026 Guaranteed Irish Business Awards, took place at The Dublin Royal Convention Centre and among the companies recognised was the Smooth Company which is based in Lucan.

Now in their fifth year, the annual awards shine a spotlight on Ireland’s leading businesses that are committed to supporting jobs, communities and provenance.

Over 400 guests enjoyed a delicious meal crafted from locally sourced ingredients, supplied by several Guaranteed Irish members.

The evening was hosted by Irish TV and radio personality Marty Whelan, who kept the crowd entertained with his personable style, warmth, and well-known charm.

Entrepreneur Áine Kennedy launched her business in 2022 from her attic to revolutionise haircare with innovative products designed to simplify routines and deliver salon-quality results at home.

Today, her brand has customers in 70 countries and she was awarded with the Beauty and Wellbeing.

An independent panel of distinguished industry leaders from names including Matheson, An Post, Musgrave, PTSB, Viatel Technology Group and FBD Insurance, had the tough task of shortlisting a total of 84 companies, after whittling down hundreds of entries.

Brid O’Connell, CEO Guaranteed Irish, commented; “Now in its fifth year, the Guaranteed Irish Business Awards continue to showcase the very best of Irish enterprise.

‘Businesses that support each other’s supply chains, continuously innovate, and are deeply committed to supporting jobs, communities and provenance.

‘This year’s winners, from Insomnia as Business of the Year, Ballymore in Construction to The Smooth Company in the beauty category, the winners demonstrate the scale of ambition and impact that exists across our membership and within Irish business today”.

Speaking to the Awards, Patrick Farrell, Chief Retail Banking Officer at PTSB, said: Speaking to the Awards, Patrick Farrell, Chief Retail Banking Officer at PTSB, said:

“Guaranteed Irish continues to champion the strength, innovation, and resilience of Irish businesses at both local and international levels.

‘As a bank dedicated exclusively to the Irish market, PTSB is honoured to partner once again with the Guaranteed Irish team to celebrate the businesses that play such a vital role in supporting communities, driving economic growth, and showcasing Irish excellence on a global stage.

‘I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to all of the winners this year.

‘Their achievements reflect the exceptional talent, ambition, and commitment that define Irish enterprise.

‘It is a privilege to recognise and celebrate the positive impact these businesses are making through providing local employment, community development, and forward looking innovation.”