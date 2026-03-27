Food with Passion: White Chocolate Raspberry Brown Butter Blondies

John Paul Kennedy is a self-taught cook and an avid fan of collecting cookery books with a passion for good old-fashioned home cooking.

His passion for proper family cooking stems from his TWO Grandmothers, who were both excellent cooks, one of whom was a trained chef.

JP promises to bring us plenty of family-inspired recipes and tasty treats while showing us how to get the basics right.

If you’re searching for a bake that delivers pure wow with minimal effort, these Out of This World White Chocolate & Raspberry Blondies are about to become your new go to.

The first time I made them for my family, they disappeared faster than I could cut them, an instant hit that’s now officially the most requested dessert for our Easter Sunday table the week after next.

With their rich, buttery sweetness, bursts of tart raspberry, and gooey pockets of white chocolate, these blondies strike the perfect balance between indulgent and refreshing.

Trust me- once you make them, they’ll become a tradition in your home too.

I like to a big dollop of scream to serve with a big mug of tea but whatever way you serve them, there is no doubt you will enjoy them!

Plus they are super quick and easy to make so a winner in my books!

Ingredients: (Makes 9 -12 Blondies)

240g of plain flour, plus an extra tablespoon,

2 eggs (whisked)

150g chopped good quality white chocolate,

1 teaspoon of vanilla bean paste,

225g unsalted butter melted,

250g light brown sugar,

150 g of fresh raspberries,

Pinch sea salt

Method:

Melt the butter in a pot over a medium heat. When it has fully melted, turn up the heat slightly and allow it to bubble away for a few minutes until it becomes brown and smells nutty. Set aside in a bowl and allow to cool to room temperature.

Preheat your oven to 180* C /160*C Fan /350F / Gas Mark 4 an grease and line 9inch x 9inch square tin with baking parchment paper.

In a large bowl whisk the sugar and cooled brown butter until thick and fluffy – about 2 minutes to reach this state.

Slowly add the whisked eggs and vanilla mixing well until fully combined, then fold in the flour and salt and fold through the white chocolate.

Toss the raspberries in the extra tablespoon of flour (this will stop the sinking in the batter)then gently fold into the blondie mixture.

Pop into the oven and bake for 45- 55 minutes until just set but still fudgy inside. Leave to cool fully before cutting into squares.

I hope you love these blondies as much as my family does.

They’re simple, crowd pleasing, and perfect for any celebration, especially Easter just around the corner.

If you give them a try, let me know how they turned out and whether they earned repeat request status in your house too!

Happy baking and enjoy!