Áine sees her brand make appearance at Superbowl

MOST brands pay millions to appear at the Superbowl, but Lucan entrepreneur Áine Kennedy managed to secure a place for free after sending one of her products – a hairbrush – to hairstylist Mariah Montes.

Kennedy (28), the founder of haircare venture The Smooth Company, saw her brand make an appearance during the the half-time show at the Super Bowl, one of the biggest global events in the calendar.

Montes used Kennedy’s hairbrush the Mane Master, to prepare the hair of a woman about to be legally married during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl half-time show, which has billions of social media views.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Kennedy said she had no idea the impact sending the hairbrush would have made and was surprised when hundreds of people got in touch to notify her.

“Brands spend millions to get their products involved in the Super Bowl, to get their adverts for the Super Bowl,” she said.

Last month, Kennedy won the Future Leader award at The Irish Times Business Awards – the latest accolade that the business woman has secured recently.

Áine was also named winner of the Emerging category at the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards in November.

The Lucan entrepreneur launched her business in 2022 from her attic to revolutionise haircare with innovative products designed to simplify routines and deliver salon-quality results at home.

Today, her brand has customers in over 90 countries and has major retail deals with Brown Thomas and H&M.