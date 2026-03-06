Thomp2 Socks wins See Your Business Pitchside

Thomas and Shane Barry, founders of Thomp2 Socks, are set to answer Ireland's call at the Aviva during Ireland's match against Scotland on Saturday, March 14

Thomp2 Socks was named as one of the winners of the Six Nations Vodafone See Your Business Pitchside competition.

Worth over €25,000 in advertising value, it will provide the family-founded SMEs, who are focused on making a difference, with unrivalled exposure.

The worthy winners will see their brand names appear pitchside and avail of digital screen advertising at the Aviva Stadium during Ireland’s Six Nations rugby fixtures.

Despite a challenging start to this year’s Six Nations battle, the Triple Crown is still up for grabs, and as the Irish squad begins gearing up for its final two matches, the two lucky Irish SMEs will be answering the call alongside them.

Thomp2 Socks, is a unique, family-owned business founded by entrepreneur Thomas Barry from Tallaght. It started with a simple idea – to make great socks and use the brand to support individuals such as Thomas, who has Down syndrome, in an authentic, meaningful way.

Making fashion-forward socks with certified cotton, Thomp2 Socks aims to support vital services for organisations helping those within the Down Syndrome community.

Thomp2 Socks has pledged 5% of its profits to support vital Down Syndrome Services and Charities including St. John of God. Thomas and his family will be celebrating his success whilst watching the squad at the Ireland V Scotland game on Saturday, March 14th.

Each winner will see their family-founded business showcased to over 50,000 fans at the Aviva Stadium and to a global audience via RTÉ and TNT Sports.

They will also receive VIP match tickets and an exclusive invitation to the team’s Captain’s Run event, in what is bound to be an unforgettable experience for the founders and their loved ones.

Commenting on what it means for Thomp2 Socks, Shane Barry, Business Owner, said:

“It means more than brand exposure. It’s a statement that small Irish businesses can compete at the highest level while doing good at the same time.

Rugby is about inclusion, teamwork, and backing each other, values that mirror exactly why we started the company.

Seeing our brand at a Six Nations game isn’t just a win for us; it will be a win for the community we represent and support.”

