Airlie Park may be earmarked for new recycling banks

Airlie Park is being considered as a new location for recycling banks, in a council effort to ensure recycling facilities are provided within one kilometre of housing in Adamstown.

Airlie Park in Adamstown is being weighed up as an additional site for bottles and aluminium cans recycle banks to complement Tandy’s Lane Park’s facilities. Work is also ongoing to ensure the goal of having glass recycling facilities within a one-kilometre radius of residential properties in the Strategic Development Zone (SDZ|) is met.

The Tandy’s Lane Park recycling facilities became operational in July 2023, but calls have been made to add more facilities to the area to cope with the growing population in the SDZ.

The Senior Engineer for Environment and Public Realm at South Dublin County Council, Damien McNulty, noted the difficulties the local authority face when working to bring in facilities such as these.

Mr McNulty said: “The crux of the issue we have with bottle banks is that we’re limited as to where we can actually put them in our own lands ourselves.

“Otherwise, we’re relying on the cooperation of private property owners. A lot of retailers have a very strong activity when they’re building their car parks – they will provide for glass recycling, but it’s not all retailers that are there.”

McNulty added that the plan for recycling facilities in Clonburris will be similar to what was done in Tandy’s Lane Park, as a “significant number” of parklands are set to be incorporated into the SDZ.

A review of council-owned lands in the proximity of the Crossings and Shackleton in Adamstown, was conducted recently, with a view to introducing new bring bank sites .

However, no suitable sites were identified by the local authority as hosts of new recycling locations.

SDCC stated that they will work with local retailers, business owners and clubs for the possible location of recycling facilities on third party lands, as opportunities to do so arise.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.