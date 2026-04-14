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Over €16 million allocated for Clonburris fire station project

Over €16 million allocated for Clonburris fire station project

Echo StaffApril 14, 2026 11:00 am

THE allocation of €16.4 million for the Clonburris fire station project has been welcomed.

The funding forms part of the €328.5m Fire Services Capital Programme (2026–2030), the largest-ever investment in fire and emergency services in the history of the State.

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