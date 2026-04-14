Jim (90) was well-liked by patrons at the Dragon Pub

Tallaght remembered The Dragon Inn’s Jim Murphy, a man who “had dreams and ambitions and he achieved them” after his passing on Easter Saturday at the age of 90.

Jim passed away after a short illness in the care of Our Lady’s Hospice in Harold’s Cross and was remembered with Requiem Mass at St Mary’s Priory on Main Street, metres away from the pub that he had taken ownership of back in 1969.

The Dragon Inn in Tallaght closed its doors for the day on Wednesday as the funeral was held, with sons Shay and Kieran speaking in memory of him.

The two sons said: “He had dreams and ambitions and he achieved them…he leaves a legacy of a man who fought his way onwards.”

A large crowd was in attendance to remember the stalwart of Dublin pubs at the church in the village, with some flying in from England and Spain or travelling from Louth to pay their respects.

The Dragon Inn has remained in the family almost 60 years on and is run by son Shay nowadays.

He had also established The Speaker Conolly in Firhouse in 1985 and co-owned the pub for many years before the location was sold in 2023 to the Moran Family in a deal worth €3.5m.

At the service, Jim was described as a “music man” by Father Pat Lucey and a saxophone was presented as a symbol of his character.

A “battered” case and a cap was also presented as symbols to remember Jim by.

He was described as a very personable man as well and his sons noted the many Christmas cards they would receive each year, which they speculated was over 100.

Jim was well-liked by the patrons of the Main Street bar and his warmth towards those who walked through the doors of The Dragon was noted.

“He would sit down and have a chat with you, not just walk past and say hello.”

Jim came to Tallaght “with a bit of luck” after he was told by a relation of a pub for sale in the area.

He only had £2,000 to his name at the time and bid £28,000 for the establishment, which he had got his hands on in November 1969, and went to the bank for the rest of the funds.

A member of the bank had asked him where he would find the money to be able to follow through on his bid and Jim’s sons recalled what he had said in response, “You’re giving it to me.”

Beloved husband of the late Freda, Jim will be missed by children Siobhan, Shay, Patricia, Fiona and Kieran, as well as his sons-in-law Michael and Thomas, Shay’s partner Caroline, his grandchildren and extended family, as well as close friends.

Jim was married to Freda for 62 years before her passing in May 2022 at the age of 84 and the couple ran The Dragon Inn together.

Donations can be provided to Our Lady’s Hospice in Harold’s Cross in memory of the Tallaght publican.

Fr Lucey said: “We thank God for Jim.”