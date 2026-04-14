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Residents join forces to clean-up streets and make the area better
Volunteers cleaning up the streets

Residents join forces to clean-up streets and make the area better

James Roulston MooneyApril 14, 2026 10:21 am

Residents from across Cherry Orchard came together to clean-up their streets and fuel their community spirit through collective action on Wednesday, April 1.

Locals from all over Cherry Orchard, including Cherry Orchard Avenue, Cherry Orchard Park and more, joined forces to clean the area as part of an initiative led by Liffey Partnership.

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