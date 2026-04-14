Phenna Group makes rapid start to 2026

BROWNSBARN engineering consultancy firm ENX has been acquired by Nottingham-headquartered Phenna Group.

After making 25 M&A deals in 2025, Phenna Group has made a rapid start to 2026 with seven acquisitions already – adding ENX to its built environment division.

UK and Ireland law firm Browne Jacobson supported its latest international deal.

ENX, founded in 2014, specialises in the residential new build housing and retrofit sector in Ireland.

The company joins Phenna Group as a bolt-on to its subsidiary Building Envelope Technologies (BET) to further strengthen the division’s capabilities across residential design, sustainability, compliance and post-construction testing.

The Browne Jacobson team was led by Gavin Bluett, Partner in the firm’s Irish corporate team. He was supported by an Ireland and UK-based team, including Partners William Darmody and Nadine Cannon, Associate in the Irish corporate team, with expertise in the UK from corporate partner Matt Bolton.

Gavin Bluett, Corporate Partner at Browne Jacobson, who is based in Dublin, said: “Phenna Group is embarking on a highly ambitious growth journey, as reflected in such a large amount of M&A activity in recent years, and we’re excited to play a continued supporting role by advising on many of these deals.

“The ENX deal, following its recent acquisition of Testall Construction Testing Services Limited, helps Phenna Group to gain a foothold in the Irish market.”

Matt Bolton, Corporate Partner at Browne Jacobson, based in the UK, added: “This is another great example of how we’re able to leverage our cross-border corporate expertise between the UK and Ireland to ensure smooth completion of a transaction that marks another significant milestone for Phenna Group.”