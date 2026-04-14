Young people ‘prevailed upon’ to launder money

A BROTHER who used his sister’s Revolut card for another person to launder money was fined at Blanchardstown District Court.

Andri Eugen Juravle (23), Aylmer Grove, Newcastle, appeared before court pleading guilty to the transfer and withdrawal of €2,500 that had been stolen in a smishing scam.

At a previous hearing, the court heard that Andri and his sister Michela were alleged to have been in possession of the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Garda Padraic Fitzgerald told the court that on November 15, 2021, €9,000 was transferred from an innocent person’s Bank of Ireland account, and on the same day, €2,570 of this was transferred to Michela Juravle’s Revolut account.

The court heard the victim of a smishing fraud had €9,000 taken from her account on November 15, 2021 and on the same day, €2,570 of this was transferred to Michela Juravle’s Revolut account.

The court heard Michela handed the bank details to her brother as he was “having difficulty with his own account.”

Garda Fitzgerald said Mr Juravle made full admissions and said he was approached by a friend to hand over details to a Revolut account.

The court heard the €9,000 was returned to Bank of Ireland, but €2,570 was “still lost by the bank.”

Mr Juravle had €2,570 with him in court.

Defence counsel said their client did not profit from the transfers, and met a “friend who wasn’t a friend who asked him to transact money into an account.”

She said her client’s family was originally from Romania, Mr Juravle, who was born in Ireland, went in voluntarily to gardai and “took responsibility” for his actions.

Her client was only 19 at the time of the offence, lives at home with his parents, and is “willing to pay it back.”

The court heard Juravle has six previous convictions, all for road traffic matters.

Judge Peter White cited other cases where young people are “prevailed upon” for offences “committed out of naivety.”

“He didn’t try to hide and deserves some credit for that. I’d like see a contribution to charity,” said Judge White.

Being mindful that a conviction would have significant consequences for a young man, Judge White fined Juravle €500 and ordered it be paid to Barnardos.