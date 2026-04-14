St Kilian’s pupils remember Conall Byrne during art competition

Some of the pupils in St Kilian’s at the art competition.

St Kilian’s Junior National School in Kingswood held their annual Conall Byrne Memorial Art Competition last week and hosted an exhibition of all the wonderful artwork for parents.

Every Easter, St Kilian’s host the Conall Byrne Memorial Art Competition to remember pupil Conall who sadly passed away in September 2009.

The theme this year was ‘Nature’ and their was very impressive entries by all involved.

The children had the opportunity to create a piece of art with their families at home.

Each class had a winner and two overall winners were selected by Conall’s parents, Mary and Brian.