Connecting with working professionals

Senior-cycle students in Clondalkin and other areas of South Dublin have “learned a lot” from working with corporate volunteers on career and communication skills.

Leaving certificate students at Deansrath Community College and Collinstown Park Community College in Clondalkin, as well as St Paul’s Secondary School in Greenhills and Mount Seskin Community College in Jobstown have been paired with ‘mentors’ from companies to work on their social and career skills.