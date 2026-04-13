Connecting with working professionals
Senior-cycle students in Clondalkin and other areas of South Dublin have “learned a lot” from working with corporate volunteers on career and communication skills.
Leaving certificate students at Deansrath Community College and Collinstown Park Community College in Clondalkin, as well as St Paul’s Secondary School in Greenhills and Mount Seskin Community College in Jobstown have been paired with ‘mentors’ from companies to work on their social and career skills.
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Approach to address health inequalities and wellbeingNews
AN EVALUATION report into a programme set up in 2022 to address health inequalities was delivered this week by the South Dublin...
Council go the extra mile for a new play area for CushlawnNews
A new play area will be installed in Tallaght after the council agreed to provide one for residents of the Cushlawn estate.The...
Former youth club site set to be used for older person’s homesBallyfermot
Construction for a new six-unit older person’s housing development located on the site of a former youth centre in Ballyfermot is set...
Right of way to be removed to allow creation of transport hubTallaght
WATCH: For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local...
Prisoner caught with mobile phone in CloverhillClondalkin
A PRISONER caught with a mobile phone in Cloverhill was fined at Blanchardstown District Court.Nigel Clancy (27), a Wexford man currently serving...
Call for planting of mature trees on Village Green for ‘wow’ factorLucan
A “wow factor” is needed to be brought to the Village Green in Lucan and calls have been made to plant more...
‘If you park here again, I’m going to slash your tyres’News
Congestion and parking issues in Citywest led to a discussion on transportation and car ownership between councillors.Calls have been made to put...
New warehouse facility approved in GreenogueBusiness
A NEW warehouse has been approved by South Dublin County Council in Greenogue Logistics Park in Rathcoole.Applicant Nocsy 6 Limited whose director...
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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