Alan celebrates working 50 years in Des Kelly Interiors

Local man Alan Tooney celebrated a huge milestone on Wednesday as he passed 50 years at Des Kelly Interiors.

Mr Tooney has worked at the well-known furniture shop since 1975, only five years after the first store in Cross Guns Bridge was opened.

Alan’s colleagues held an event for the longest-serving employee at the company, and he noted his surprise that his milestone was recognised in such a way.

“I felt embarrassed at first walking in and there’s all the guys I work with in there cheering me on and all the rest.

“But at the same time really flattered that they acknowledged my 50 years and appreciated them.”

The celebrations included cake and champagne, and attendees told stories of days gone by, reminiscing on past memories shared with Alan.

A half-century at one place of employment is an uncommon sight these days, with Alan becoming the first to cross that threshold in his workplace.

The Clondalkin resident noted that this kind of longevity may be rare to see in this day and age but it is not uncommon in his family.

“My father worked in a different corporation for 43 years, so it must run in the family!”

He has seen the Des Kelly brand take off to become a well-known name nationwide in the carpet and furniture industry, with 12 stores spread around Dublin in places such as Tallaght and Walkinstown.

Colleague Paul is six years back from Alan’s ongoing record and has known him for the entirety of his own career with the iconic Dublin store.

Alan’s colleague stated: “He’s a lovely bloke, both as a colleague and as a friend. We’re very close friends down through the years. He’s just a nice guy, you know.

“He’s good to be around at work, he’s good to be around outside of work, he has a great sense of humour and he’s just a decent, ordinary guy.”

Since Alan’s first day, Des Kelly Interiors has grown to include a dedicated logistics section, IT department and customer service department.

Alan has been there to see it all grow and Paul noted that his friend and colleague played an important role throughout, seen as “key to the growth of the company.”

Mr Tooney does not plan to stop at 50, having no thoughts of retirement at the moment.

Alan stated: “I am not planning that far ahead. I know I’ve been there 50 years, I know I’m not going to be there another 50 years. But I do feel at this moment in time, I’ve no reason to quit.”