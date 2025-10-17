Search
€1.75m for luxurious five-bed house in exclusive development
Ellen GoughOctober 17, 2025 10:39 am

A luxurious five-bedroom home in an “exclusive” development in Rathfarnham is now on the market for €1.75million.

Sherry FitzGerald is delighted to present No. 1 Glinbury — the first second-hand property to come to market in this exclusive development, originally launched just five years ago.

These A-rated, high-end homes were developed by the renowned Heatherbrook Homes, in collaboration with OCOR Architects, and are a testament to quality, craftsmanship, and attention to detail.

The ground floor comprises an open plan kitchen dining area to the rear, with a spacious and light-filled living room and a study/play/reception room opening off the elegant entrance hall, plus a downstairs WC and a utility/boot room.

Upstairs, the generously sized main bedroom suite includes a walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite with a freestanding bath and walk-in shower.

There are four more well-proportioned double rooms upstairs, two with en-suites, plus an extra-large family bathroom and an attic designed with future conversion in mind (subject to planning permission).

Positioned on a generous end site, this home enjoys expansive wraparound gardens to the front, side, and rear, offering an exceptional sense of space and privacy within the sylvan setting of Glinbury, with a patio, lawn with sunken trampoline and a block buit garden shed with its own power supply.

Located in a prime South Dublin setting, Glinbury benefits from immediate proximity to both the city centre and the M50, ensuring convenient access to all that Dublin has to offer. The adjacent Grange Golf Club and nearby Marlay Park — with over 300 acres of premium outdoor recreational space — provide an exceptional lifestyle.

Offering a rare combination of mature landscaped gardens and elegant modern homes, Glinbury truly is a hidden gem nestled in an ancient river valley.

