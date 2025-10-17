Plans lodged to convert cottage for new padel tennis courts and coffee shop

An artist impression of the plans in Ballymount

A planning application has been submitted to convert a cottage on the Turnpike Road to a coffee shop and reception area for new padel tennis courts.

The application, submitted on September 22 by Brightway Properties Ltd, will see existing outbuildings demolished on the site near the Red Cow to make way for three fully enclosed padel tennis courts.

The development will also see partial demolition of the cottage and change of use from residential to commercial to provide “a reception area, coffee shop, multi-purpose studio, changing rooms and associated facilities”.

The proposal site extends to approximately 0.22 hectares and is situated on the western side of Turnpike Road on the edge of the wider Ballymount Industrial Estate, with a single storey residential property and a single storey commercial workshop.

According to the planning report in the application, this development will “repurpose and enhance the site through the provision of high-quality recreational facilities and associated amenities”, by replacing the existing “low-grade commercial and residential uses with a modern leisure use that contributes positively to the surrounding industrial and residential interface”.

Padel tennis is one of the fastest growing sports in the world, with the number of padel players in Ireland “continuing to grow at an impressive rate”, according to the governing body, Padel Federation of Ireland.

The three purpose-built padel courts “designed to international standards” will each have an individual playing area of around 200 sq.m, enclosed within two single-storey structures to the rear of existing cottage.

Up to 17 car parking spaces (including one accessible space) and 15 “secure and covered” bicycle parking spaces will be provided in the development.

The final date for third party observations and submissions relating to this proposed development on the council’s planning portal is Tuesday, October 28.

A decision is due from South Dublin County Council’s planning department by November 16 this year.

Funded by The Local Democracy reporting Scheme

TAGS newsProperty