Alex Denning to make debut in Lamborghini Super Asia Series

FOLLOWING a successful test in Misano, Italy recently, Rathfarnham’s Alex Denning is getting set to make his debut in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia Series in Sydney, Australia with Theodore Racing next month.

The 24-year-old, who previously won an Active South Dublin monthly award, will join Charles Leung of Macau in a 620bhp Lamborghini Huracán EVO2 in the six-event series racing across three continents from April to November.

Denning arrives in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Series on the back of two successful campaigns in the European GT4 Championship where he produced a series of eye-catching performances at the wheel of a McLaren Artura.

Alex impressed Theodore Racing Team Principal Teddy Yip Junior in a three- day test programme at Misano, Italy where the final round of the Asian Super Trofeo Series and World Finals will take place in November.

In making the announcement Teddy Yip Junior said: “Alex is an outstanding driver who has displayed all of the attributes required to align with Theodore Racing’s goals this season.

“He is the consummate professional with a great combination of commitment, strength, endurance and, most importantly of all, outright pace over one lap.

“We’re delighted to welcome him into the team and we look forward to a successful collaboration with Alex and Charles in our second season in the Super Trofeo Asia series.”

Speaking of his signature with Theodore Racing, Alex Denning said: “This is a great opportunity for me at this moment in my career and I really can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the Theodore Racing Lamborghini Huracán EVO2 in Sydney.

“My test in Misano went very well and only served to whet my appetite for racing these extraordinary cars across the season.

“I’d like to thank Teddy Yip Junior and all at Theodore Racing for this opportunity and I look forward to combining with Charles to produce the best possible outcome for the team throughout the year.”

The Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia Series begins with the first event of the year in Sydney Motorsport Park, Australia from April 4-6 and continues with rounds in China Japan Korea and Malaysia before concluding at the world finals in Misano, Italy in November.

