Clondalkin U14s tops in Leinster Schools Youth League final

AFTER losing two of their first three league games before Christmas, Clondalkin got to the final the hard way, winning their last five matches and just pipping Clontarf RFC to get into the final two.

While finals day across all divisions is traditionally held at the one location, as luck would have it, Clondalkin faced off against the hosts, Greystones RFC and Clon came out 10-5 winners in the Leinster Schools Youth League Division Four Final.

Greystones had got the better of Clondalkin in Baldonnel Farm early in the season but suffered a reverse in early February when Clondalkin visited Dr Hickey Park.

Both teams knew that they’d have to be at their best to lift the cup.

A great turnout of Clondalkin supporters and families, along with the hosts, made for a great atmosphere.

While Greystones had the better of the early exchanges, Clondalkin soon found their feet and took the lead through a searing break from winger Cillian Malone, although the difficult conversion was missed.

Greystones soon had a try of their own, but luckily the conversion was also missed to leave the game evenly poised at 5-5.

Clondalkin had to absorb a lot of pressure but dominant tackles from the likes of Cormac Fogarty, Conor McLindon and Malone and multiple jackal penalties won by Tom Flynn kept the hosts at bay.

Greystones thought they had scored just before half time but heroic last ditch covering from McLindon and Flynn saw the ball held up over the line and possession returned to Clondalkin, helping to see them safely to half time still level.

The second half started much as the first had ended, with Greystones having the majority of possession but being thwarted by Clondalkin’s aggressive defence.

When the Greystones out half intercepted a loose Clondalkin pass 40 metres out, he had the line at his mercy, but speed and determination from the Clondalkin defence and big hits again from Ryan Kelly, Malone, McLindon and Fogarty kept Greystones at bay.

Clondalkin managed to move the ball down the pitch with a series of penalties.

Malone must have thought he was in again when he had the ball a few metres out but was stopped by a fantastic tackle by the Greystones fullback, leaving Malone with a dead leg that would result in his substitution a few minutes later.

As the second half went on and the pressure increased, Clondalkin kept their heads while searching for the decisive score.

A penalty on the ’22 was tapped quickly by out half and captain Tadhg O’Loughlin who sent centre McLindon away down the narrow side to get over to make the score 10-5.

The game was still on the line with a few minutes to go, Greystones with possession but a long way from the try line.

Replacement prop Casey Quinn strengthened the scrum with Clondalkin winning possession against the head, but a fumble led to another Greystones scrum and the referee calling ‘last play’.

Remarkably, another massive Clondalkin scrum gave them possession back and the team and squad erupted when scrum half Archie McGann gleefully kicked the ball off the park to end the match.

All that was left was for O’Loughlin to lead his men up to collect their winners’ medals and the trophy.

It has been a remarkable season for the squad, who grew from 15 to 35 in number since September, and they’re not finished yet – a cup quarter final against Seapoint awaits this Sunday morning.