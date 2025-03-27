Top results for BMA Clondalkin at Dutch Open

THE annual YOKOSO DUTCH OPEN is now in its 22nd year and still going strong.

Known as the ‘Friendly Tournament’, the YDO attracts competitors from all over the world where fighters, coaches and officials are treated in one of the most welcoming and best organised kickboxing events of its kind.

This year, the YDO 25 had just over 1000 entries from 17 countries, mainly from Europe and some from the USA.

BMA Clondalkin only fielded 4 athletes this time round as most of the fighting team is either recuperating after the successful Italian World Cup two weeks ago or prepping for the All Ireland Kickboxing Championships next weekend.

The Clondalkin squad for this event, consisted of Robert Barrett competing in the KL -57kg & LC -57kg division, Kym Fitzgerald entered in the KL 50kg division, Matas Noreika in PF -79kg & LC -79kg and Louise Shortt taking on three divisions, PF OC- 55kg, PF OC -60kg and LC OC 55kg.

Team Captain Robert ‘Ninja Barrett led by example by taking the first Gold for the team in his KL division and added a Bronze in his LC section.

Kym Fitzgerald reached the finals of her KL -50kg but was left short by two points to clinch the win which left her with a well fought out silver medal.

Matas Noreika was also short of a couple of points to progress into the final of the LC -79kg but nonetheless finished the weekend with a deserved bronze medal.

“It was a great battle in his LC semi-final where Matas redeemed himself after a tough round in his previous PF division”, says coach Robert Barrett.

Louise Shortt was once again in top form finishing the tournament with first place in the LC OC-55kg defeating a tough German opponent in a nail-biting finish and adding a runner up medal in her PF OC -55kg division.

“Louise is peaking nicely just in time for next weekend’s national championships where we hope she will take another national title!” adds coach Barrett.

“Our team did extremely well, the elite team is progressing nicely and going in the right direction, Next weekend’s national championships will be a tough challenge for all, ” says proud head coach Ilija Salerno.