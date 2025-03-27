Double delight in finals for Templeogue basketball teams

THERE was double joy for Templeogue basketball teams in the U13 and U14 DLBB finals in Oblate Hall at the weekend.

Templeogue’s U13 team took to the court to compete in the first ever Shield Final run by the DLBB. Their opposition being Meteors.

These two teams had not met each other yet, as both teams were on opposite sides of the U13 Leagues.

It was an exceptionally exciting match, and Meteors displayed some lovely basketball too.

The Templeogue girls gave it their all from start to finish, showing tremendous teamwork, fight and belief throughout.

Templeogue kept their composure, yielding their well deserved win of 54-42 and taking home the Shield!

Elsewhere, Templeogue’s U14 girls team won a thrilling DLBB Shield final against Kubs in Oblate Hall.

The match started at a fast pace with Pru Heffernan, Amy Allen, Melissa Morrin, Rose Ryan, and Gracie Winkleman all working hard. Amy Allen sank the first basket and Templeogue had a 13-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Aisling Tighe, Ameya Waters, Aoife Shao, Coco Viotti, and Zoe Diamond continued the effort in the second quarter against a very tough Kubs team.

The third quarter saw Kubs take the lead by a single point, but gutsy play from Ava O’Flaherty and Millie Callaghan helped keep Templeogue in the game.

A very tense fourth period started with Kubs leading 29-28 and both teams stayed within two points of each other for most of the quarter.

Templeogue managed to pull away at the end with crucial free throws and layups from Pru Heffernan, Aisling Tighe, Coco Viotti, and Rose Ryan.

Pru Heffernan, who captained the side, showed great grit and leadership to lead the team in scoring, with Aisling Tighe and Coco Viotti not far behind.

It was a impressive team effort with the girls digging deep and fighting hard until the final whistle winning 39-34.

The team was coached by Paul Waters and Nick Winkleman and managed by Alan Heffernan!