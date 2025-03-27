Templeogue U18s march into National Cup final

Templeogue U18 girls team made history in the club by reaching the final

TEMPLEOGUE U18 girls’ basketball team made history by becoming the first Under 18 female team in the Club to win in the semi finals of the Under 18 National Cup defeating Dublin rivals, Tolka Rovers in a pulsating game at a packed Tolka Rovers Sports Complex on Saturday night.

Templeogue raced into an early 6-0 lead, with scores from Sophie Gallagher and Grace Miley, but Tolka narrowed the gap to one point.

Templeogue finished the quarter strongly to lead by ten points with Sophie Gallagher (10 points) and Katie Behan (5) leading the way.

Tolka had a size advantage, but tenacious team defence helped Templeogue enter half time with an eight-point lead with Grace Miley leading the second quarter scoring with five points.

Both teams featured several players that will be underage next season and games between these two teams have been close in recent years and this proved no exception with Tolka mounting a comeback in the third quarter to narrow the gap to one point as the game entered the final quarter.

Katie Behan (6) and Lauren Neville (4) kept the scoreboard ticking over with many scores from the free throw line.

The match featured two buzzer beating three pointers from Tolka.

However when Tolka went into the lead with six minutes left, it looked like it could be their day.

But a huge three point play from Lauren Neville following a Templeogue time out helped Templeogue regain the lead.

The gap was three points as the game entered the final minute, but a clutch three pointer from Éabha Booth helped settle the nerves.

Tolka looked to foul to stop the clock, but free throws from Éabha Booth and Katie Behan helped complete a 66 to 57 victory.

Tolka scoring was led by the impressive Naomi Farrington, who showed her international and National League experience with a game high 21 points.

In a team performance featuring skill, heart, defence and outside shooting, Templeogue’s Sophie Gallagher and Katie Behan both finished with 18 points, followed by Lauren Neville who scored eight free throws in her 12 points.

Eabha Booth (9), Grace Miley (8) and Liliya Waters (1) finished out the scoring with major contributions from Sophia Kiely and Rebecca Cleary.

coached by Des Hopkins and Paul Waters and managed by Laura Waters, Templeogue will meet pre-tournament favourites, Meteors in the final in April, venue to be confirmed.

