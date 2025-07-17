All eyes on Rovers and Pat’s in FAI Cup this week

THE FAI Cup is kicking into action this weekend with St Patrick’s Athletic and Shamrock Rovers both playing in the second round of the tournament.

St Pats will be hosting University College Cork at Richmond Park on this coming Sunday, 20 July.

Of course the recent goalscoring problems Pats have are well documented with only one goal from play in their last seven games in all competitions, still despite this poor run of form goalscoring wise, their overall play and performances have improved dramatically in recent games particularly against Hegelmann Litauen who they welcomed to Richmond Park last week.

It’s more than reasonable to assume Pats will have more than enough quality to bypass UCC regardless of being in a poor vein of form or not.

Still though, there is one possible pitfall that may affect Pats in their cup clash.

Pats will be on just a three day turnaround having played in Lithuania on Thursday evening before returning likely on Friday back home.

It remains to be seen how that game in Lithuania tonight will go, although if the Pats are as dominant as they were in the home tie it shouldn’t cause them too much grief.

However if they struggle in Lithuania players may need some more rest come Sunday and the Saints may be forced to field a younger more inexperienced squad which is where UCC could hope to capitalise.

Shamrock Rovers are also fortunate enough to benefit from a home tie in their cup fixture this Friday.

They will be hosting First Division side Wexford FC at Tallaght Stadium.

While still a non league team it is hard to see Rovers doing anything but prevail against Wexford.

Beating (almost) every team they have played against this season Rovers have looked a cut above their competition in the Premier Division, Wexford who are currently firmly sat in mid table in the first division are unlikely to possess the capacity to trouble the Tallaght outfit.

Still, football can be a funny game and Wexford will be more than ready to cause the upset.

Rovers will see this as a great opportunity to establish momentum heading into their European fixtures next week.

They will face either Cliftonville or St Joseph’s Gibraltar in the second round of Conference League qualification.

After some slightly shaky performances against Bohemians and Sligo in their last few games this will be a welcomed chance to make a statement before continental fixtures beckon.