Local lads to represent TUD at World University Games

Taekwondo athletes Leroy Nsilu Dilandu from Citywest and Ryan Doyle from Ballycullen, are representing Technological University Dublin and Ireland at the World University Games Photo by Sportsfile

LEROY Nsilu Dilandu and Ryan Doyle have both been selected to represent Ireland at this year’s World University Games.

The athletes both train out of South Dublin Taekwondo and will be representing TUD at the tournament which is being held in Essen, Germany.

Ryan is coming off a bronze medal at the Luxembourg Open last month. He also has podiumed twice this year already picking up bronze medals at the Canada and Slovenia Open tournaments. He will be competing in the 74kg weight class. Doyle has also competed at the Senior World Championships. Back in 2023 he would represent Ireland in Baku, Azerbaijan at that year’s edition of the world title.

A longtime training partner of Olympian Jack Woolley, Dilandu battled with injury earlier this year and made his return at the British Open where he managed a fifth placed finish. He also was a part of the Irish Olympic Taekwondo team as Team Manager and was involved with coaching in the European U21 championships where his teammate Ryan Doyle took part as a competitor. Dilandu also took part in the European Championships last year where he reached the quarter finals before being eliminated by Georgian fighter Zurab Kintsurashvili who would go on to receive a silver medal.

The games are set to take place this upcoming weekend with Leroy Nsilu Dilandu set to compete on 20 July, the Sunday while Ryan Doyle will be competing the day after on 21 July.