Gearoid Rage wants his audiences to belly laugh

“I THINK it’s my best show so far,” states comedian Gearoid Farrelly regarding his latest tour, ‘Gearoid Rage’, coming to the Civic on July 18.

When asked what inspired the tour, Gearoid remarks, “this is a show loosely about standing up for yourself and the line between that and just complaining.”

He continues by stating that he wants audiences to “come and belly laugh and forget their lives for a couple of hours.”

Regarding ‘Gearoid Rage’ as a follow-up to his previous tour, ‘Glamour Hammer’, he states that it was always an intention to do another tour; “it’s my favourite part of the job.”

At one point, he was juggling both shows in his mind as he finished the tour and previewed the new show, which felt “a bit crazy.”

Gearoid usually prepares for his performances by listening to music in the dressing room, and on this tour, he has started making new jokes and topical stuff for a few minutes before the support act goes on.

In 2012 Gearoid made his solo debut at the Edinburgh Festival with his show “Turbulence”, winning a five-star review in the process.

This summer holds the last few weeks of Gearoid’s tour; after this, he will be going to the Edinburgh Fringe for two weeks to do a work-in-progress version for the next show.

In September, he will be touring the UK with Joanne McNally and then in January doing UK dates of ‘Gearoid Rage’.

For help with the tour, Gearoid would like to thank his cat, Boots, for “enduring my absences” and for also hearing him “muttering new material to myself when I’m writing a show”.

“She’s mostly very tolerant.”

Be sure to book tickets to see him in action in ‘Gearoid Rage’ when it comes to the Civic on July 18.