All-weather pitch granted for Lucan Sarsfields but floodlights refused

Planning permission has been granted for the construction of a new all-weather pitch for Lucan Sarsfields.

However, permission has been refused for floodlights on the new pitch due to concerns over “extreme disruption” to natural habitats around the club grounds.

Permission was granted for a new full sized all-weather sports playing pitch to “replace the existing grass surfaced Junior sports pitch and adjoining part undeveloped yard area, change of use of adjoining part undeveloped yard area to sports playing pitch to include removal and relocation of existing boundary fence, all to facilitate the new all-weather sports playing pitch, and a new 6m high hurling wall and all-weather sports playing area, all with associated fencing and ball stop netting”.

Retention was granted as well for the existing “as built” hurling wall, however permission for “six 22m high and four 16m high lighting masts and floodlighting” was rejected.

In the report from the chief executives’ orders, South Dublin County Council’s senior chief planner Caitlin O’Shea outlined the reason for refusing permission for the floodlights.

“The proposed floodlighting for the proposed pitch and hurling wall, at a location proximate to the Grand Canal proposed Natural Heritage Area and within the Grand Canal Primary Green Infrastructure Corridor, would disrupt nocturnal wildlife, particularly light-sensitive species like bats, and undermine the ecological integrity and function of this corridor as a dark, natural refuge for species including bats which are protected under the EU Habitats Directive,” she stated.

“As such, the subject proposal would be contrary to the provisions of the South Dublin County Development Plan 2022-2028.”