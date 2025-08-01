Dear Zoo leaps onto the stage and shares a magical experience with the audience

“I HAD such a wonderful time doing the Christmas version of the show that I leapt at the chance to play Sally in Dear Zoo!” explains Louise Courtney.

This is in relation to NLP Limited’s production of ‘Dear Zoo’, based on the lift-the-flap book by Rod Campbell, coming to the Civic from August 13 to 14.

Rod Campbell is the master of interactive storytelling and an expert in early learning for preschoolers.

As a trusted household name, Rod Campbell’s books have endured over time, remaining a staple addition to the family bookshelf and a popular choice for early years’ teachers.

The creator of more than 200 books for children, Rod Campbell’s unique ability to be both engaging and reassuring encourages children to discover and delight in the world around them.

Celebrating 35 years in 2017, the story of a child who writes to the zoo asking them to send a pet continues to delight each new generation of children as they lift the flaps in search of the perfect animal.

Join NLP Limited at The Civic to see what the zoo has sent: the perfect pet in the end, as ‘Dear Zoo’, the timeless children’s classic book, returns to the stage.

Help your children learn as the book leaps onto the stage and share a magical experience as the story unfolds with child-engaging puppets, music, and lots of audience interaction.

Louise goes on to explain that the cast rehearses together for around ten days;

“I like to come to the rehearsal room on day one having learnt all my lines so I’m receptive to all the direction and the blocking sinks in faster!”

The challenges involved include logistical considerations, such as the need to build and dismantle the set within a couple of hours and to ensure that the cast have nearby accommodations while the show performs at multiple venues.

When asked about her favourite project she has worked on, Louise remarks that it is a tie between ‘Dear Zoo’ and ‘Pirates Love Underpants’.

After a summer in Ireland with ‘Dear Zoo’, Louise is heading straight to Scotland to start the Autumn tour of ‘Pirates Love Underpants’, a “whirlwind of a show” that she is “so excited” to get stuck back into.

She would also love the chance to present on children’s television in the New Year.

Louise would like to thank her partner for performing with her, her family and friends for their support, and NLP for producing such “fun shows”.

Be sure to check out ‘Dear Zoo’ live on stage in the Civic from August 13-14 at 12pm and 3pm; anyone under the age of 2 goes free!

