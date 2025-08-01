FoodCloud redistributed over 330 million meals since 2013

TALLAGHT-based FoodCloud has redistributed the equivalent of 330 million meals since 2013.

According to the non-profit’s latest financial report, between 2013 and 2024, FoodCloud rescued over 140,000 tonnes of surplus food, redistributing the equivalent of 330 million meals while simultaneously saving 425,000 tonnes of CO2-equivalent emissions from going to waste.

FoodCloud, based on Broomhill Road, operates a technology platform and three warehouse hubs in Dublin, Galway and Cork.

It counts big corporates such as AIB and Tesco among its backers. It has launched a fundraising campaign to support the organisation to redistribute one billion meals by 2030.

During 2024 the organisation redistributed 79 million meals across six countries. In Ireland alone, FoodCloud redistributed 3,896 tonnes of surplus food through partnerships with 195 food businesses and 674 community organisations. The financial report showed that at the end of 2024, it had a financial surplus of €156,479 and financial reserves cover for 26 weeks.

FoodCloud CEO and co-founder Iseult Ward said they launched their “most ambitious initiative yet” in May 2024, the One Billion Meals campaign.

“Our goal is to raise €25m by 2030 to enable the redistribution of one billion meals. These funds will allow us to rescue more surplus food across the supply chain, scale our impact in Ireland, and share our Foodiverse technology with partners around the globe,” said Ms Ward.

FoodCloud employs 92 staff, 20 TUS and Community Employment Scheme colleagues and is supported by 50 community volunteers.