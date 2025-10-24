Search
Almost €7,000 worth of drugs and a drone seized in Clondalkin
€6,975 worth of contraband was discovered in a local residence in a package wrapped for conveyance along with a drone (Image: An Garda Síochána)

James Roulston MooneyOctober 24, 2025 4:20 pm

Gardaí have seized almost €7,000 worth of drugs and a drone in a domestic residence in Clondalkin on Thursday, October 23.

A man in his 50s has been arrested after €6,975 worth of contraband was discovered in a local residence in a package wrapped for conveyance along with a drone.

€4,000 worth of suspected diamorphine was discovered in the package along with €2,300 worth of suspected cannabis and €675 worth of a substance believed to be cocaine.

A number of mobile phone devices and other items were also found during the search that took place as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area.

The man arrested in connection has been released and a file will be prepared for the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The drugs seized will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis while the drone will be subject to further examination.

