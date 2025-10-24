Cumann na mBunscol Finals: Croker cup joy

St Kevin’s, Kilnamanagh celebrate their victory over Gaelscoil na Fuinseoige in the Chlanna Gael Cup

THE Cumann Na mBunscol football finals took place on Monday and Tuesday with a host of schools from Tallaght, Saggart, Newcastle and Ballyroan.

The day kicked off with a clash between Scoil Santain from Tallaght and Saint Marys NS, Saggart.

The two sides battled it out for the Fionnan Breathnach Cup with St Marys being the team to ultimately prevail.

It was a very close match with the two teams braving rainy conditions throughout the contest.

At one stage in the second half the score was 2-5 to 2-4 with just a single point separating the two sides.

St Mary’s would ultimately do enough to get the win with the final score being 3-6 to 2-8.

James Gahan was a pivotal part of the attack for St Marys managing to score 2-4 on the day while Rocco Houston and Gaurav Raju were also key members of the side on the day.

Scoil Santain have lots to be proud of however, the side put in an extremely competitive performance in what was their first time in a Cumann na mBunscol final.

Now with an appetite for Croke Park the school will be looking at getting themselves in the Hurling Finals for next summer.

Captained by Darragh Seoighe, strong performances from the likes of Eoghan O Cinneide, Finn De Faoite and Finn Treacy ensured the school gave a more than respectable account of itself.

Next up was St Kevin’s GNS who took on Gaelscoil na Fuinseoige in the Chlanna Gael Cup.

St Kevins emerged victorious in what was a very competitive game with the school from Churchtown.

The team benefitted from excellent performances all across the pitch with particular standouts including Taylor Lily O Neil, Sophie Kenna, Paige Bramble, Ruby Curtis, Daisy Treacy and Demi Devoy.

The squad was coached by St Kevins Killians man Aidan Kavanagh along with teachers Ms Connell, Ms Hennebry and Ms Lennon.

A huge crowd came out to support and one of the parents, Georgia Lloyd’s dad John kitted us out with three fabulous banners that the supporters from 3rd – 6th were able to fly with pride from the Cusack stand.

The school only celebrated their Golden Jubilee last week so this is a great start to the next 50 years.

“We knew we had good strong players but you don’t have any idea what the other teams are going to be like.

It started game by game. As it went on it became very apparent that they were very collegial as a team.

They were very strong and I suppose they just had that grit and were able to stick at it right to the end. They were fantastic.” – school principal Karen Donnelly.

St Finian’s Newcastle shared the spoils in the final of the Comhar Linn Cup.

They played Scoil Oilibhéir from Coolmine and secured themselves a draw with a last minute point from Lucy Nagle at the death of the game.

While they did not manage to claim the victory they can be proud of the performances that got them to Croke Park to begin with.

“The girls were all buzzing. We got to Croker and it was lovely. The girls got to experience what it was like inside the dressing rooms, it was lovely.

It’s something they will look back on in years to come and think they were so lucky to experience that.” – said teacher Laura Brennan.

The game was extremely tight and Finians worked their way back into the game to draw level after Scoil Oilibhéir had gotten off to a strong start.

Of course match winner Lucy Nagle played a huge role for the team as did Amy Nagle, Sarah Cullen and Pippa Cullen.

Their performances along with the performances of the entire squad ensured that Finians did not return to Newcastle empty handed.

Ballyroan found redemption after coming up short in the Hurling finals in June.

They contested the Na NGearaltach Cup against San Treasa coming out on top with a number of players from the side in June getting the opportunity to taste victory in Croke Park.

The appetite for GAA within the school is huge given that they entered five teams into Cumann Na Mbunscol this year, three at junior level and two at senior.

Cormac Jackson played a huge role for the team however it was a team effort with Ballyroan’s strength in depth coming to the fore as they managed to win out on the day.

Gaelscoil Cnoc Liamhna emerged triumphant in the final of the Pat Fogarty Cup after they defeated St Brigids from Killester.

Both their attacking and defensive play was excellent with standout performers across the pitch.

They can head back to Knocklyon with their heads held high knowing they put in an exemplary performance in Croke Park.

The game finished 3-05 to 1-03 in their favour with extremely strong performances from the likes of Isabella Ni Leanachain, Grace Ni Leathlobhair, Cliodhna Ni Dhuarcain, Hannah Ni Cheallaigh, Laoise Breathnach and Grace Ni Dhalaigh.

Though it is worth noting that the entire squad played brilliantly with players such as Fia Ni Ghallachoir who scored 1-1 on the day.

“They are a superb group of girls. A real credit to themselves, their parents and to their school.” – Kevin Walsh coach of the team.

Gaelscoil Inse Chor found themselves in the final of the O Donnchu Cup where they took on Gaelscol Cholmcille.

Captained by Hugh O Gadhra de Grae, unfortunately Inse Chor were unable to get the victory on the day as they were beaten by Cholmcille’s impressive goalscoring ability. Particularly with an early goalscoring blitz in the first ten minutes of the match.

“The lads enjoyed themselves, they showed good fight.

The other team scored quickly but the lads rallied together and started coming back and in the second half they had a fantastic performance.

For the last ten minutes of the first half and the second half they played really well.”

“It was a great day, a great experience and they battled the nerves.

It’s not easy to step onto the pitch in Croke Park with all your family and friends watching. They showed good spirit so we’re very happy with them.”