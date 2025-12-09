Amazing Awakening Memories Dementia Cafe first anniversary

AWAKENING Memories Dementia Café celebrated their first anniversary recently at the end of November in Ballyfermot library.

The café has taken place monthly in the library since November 2024 on the last Thursday of the month from 2:30pm to 4:30pm.

The initiative has seen around 40 people come through its doors each month and relies on donations and volunteers, from baristas to musicians.

Founder Linda Dunne came up with the idea for a dementia café in Ballyfermot to provide her mother and others who live with the illness with a space outside of the house where she would be comfortable.

Dunne said: “She’s had a great time! Now, my mom has actually gone into a nursing home…

“…But my niece brings her down every month to the café and she does enjoy it, you know.”

The café was given the space in the library for free and has been held there since it’s debut event. Awakening Memories is a place of “no judgement” where those living with dementia and their family members can come and relax and Linda feels it is a very understanding space.

Anyone can attend whether or not they live with dementia – another illness or medical condition, or perhaps loneliness, all are welcome, says Linda.

The team of volunteers also provide access to support services for those who may be in need of some help.

Local musicians lend a hand to the café, with Lisa and Eamon from the School of Music at Kylemore College and the Ballyfermot Men’s Shed playing a few notes every month.

Linda spoke about the power music can have on those that make the trip out to the café.

“It triggers memories and can be very emotional for them as well. It’s actually amazing, like they wouldn’t remember what they said two minutes ago but you play a song and they can sing it from start to finish. It’s fascinating.”

Dublin City Council and members of the Age-Friendly team at the Ballyfermot Civic Centre were singled out as helping hands. The café has managed to get itself in Tesco as one of the blue token recipients and Linda hopes that will finance them for their sophomore season.

People came together to help ensure that the café had a successful first year, from volunteers like Mary Finnegan and Caroline Mooney to charities such as Engaging Dementia.

“The amount of volunteers, like half the things wouldn’t be able to happen in Ballyfermot if it wasn’t for volunteers – and we’re very rich in volunteers…the girls are always there.

“I’m very, very lucky.”

She also aims to create a relationship with other dementia-related organisations in the upcoming year and grow the café further.

The founder of the café also sees it as a place where people of different generations can come together and learn more about each other.

Dunne is expecting to bring in a group of young people to sing for the customers at the café in December’s instalment as well as members of the Ballyer Trad Hub.

As for the future, she has a range of ideas, from painting to games and more: “I’d love something to be done every week, to try and have a games day or an art session. Because there’s loads of things we could be doing.”

The final café of the year is set to take place a week before Christmas on Thursday, December 18.