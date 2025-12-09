Search
Four activists will help make area a better place
Matthew Butt

James Roulston MooneyDecember 9, 2025 11:15 am

FOUR activists based in South Dublin will take part in the Alice Academy for Activists in January 2026.

The free residential bootcamp that runs from January 15, 2026 to January 18, 2026 aims to equip activists with campaigning skills will welcome activists from Clondalkin, Tallaght and Citywest.

