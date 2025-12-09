Mixed reaction to proposed traffic calming measures

NEW proposed traffic calming measures across South Dublin for 2026 and 2027 are up for consultation and have garnered mixed reactions so far.

Proposed measures include the tightening of junctions, like the work previously done in areas such as Bawnogue, the raising of pedestrian crossings at these junctions and speed ramps in several areas.

The local authority noted that they wish to do so in the interest of safety and convenience of road users.

Proposed works have been put forward to impose traffic calming measures in several places across South Dublin, from Clondalkin to Palmerstown to Tallaght.

Submissions on the consultation portal so far seem displeased with the measures suggested, with many raising concerns about daily access to estates, which they already find difficult.

One suggested measure involves the tightening of a junction on Ashwood Road/Bawnogue Road near Nano Nagle School.

Several submissions stated objections to this – one noted that traffic already blocks the entrance to Ashwood during busy hours and that narrowing the junction will only compound issues.

Another submission discussing Ashwood Road said it was “like a car park” in its current state. Another saw the work suggested by the school as a “common sense call” for safer streets around schools.

The submission continues: “The fact that essential safety measures near schools have become contentious is disappointing.”

Several other submitters showed their displeasure with the tightening of entry/exit junctions into estates, such as Meadowview Grove and Moy Glas, both in Lucan.

One contributor suggested that a roundabout or lights be considered at Meadowview, rather than the junction tightening measures listed.

A submission in relation to Moy Glas did not disapprove of speed ramps to improve the area but noted that a clear line of sight by the junction is hard to find and that situation may only worsen, should the measures be put in place.

Bus ramp measures are yet to receive a submission in relation to them at the time of writing – these measures are proposed in areas such as Woodford Hill in Clondalkin and Citywest Road in Fortunestown.

The consultation portal for the latest batch of traffic calming measures will remain open throughout most of December and is set to close before Christmas on Tuesday, December 23 at 6pm.

