Search
Busy time for Foodbank which is expecting to service over 300 families
Some of the food items which will be distributed by the Foodbank

Busy time for Foodbank which is expecting to service over 300 families

James Roulston MooneyDecember 9, 2025 12:03 pm

“IT’S going to be the busiest Christmas we’ve had since we started.”

A local food bank is expecting to service over 300 households in the area’s community centre as the Christmas season draws near.

Read More


Boh’s €63m bonanza brings call for St Pat’s

News

Calls have been made for Dublin City Council not to leave St Patrick’s Athletic in the dark after a €63 million project...

Rent increases ignore struggles of tenants

News

A PROPOSAL to increase rents for tenants in South Dublin County Council ignores the fact that many are struggling to make ends...

Alleged assault during day time on three asylum seekers

News

Gardaí are continuing to investigate after three asylum seekers were set upon by several people in an alleged assault in Brittas on...

Council in bid for Coldcut lands

News

The deadline for bids to be submitted for the Coldcut lands was Thursday, November 27 at noon and the winning bid for...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST