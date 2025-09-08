Search
‘Amazing’ volunteer turn-out after appeal

September 8, 2025

A new Community First Responders group established in Clondalkin have reported an “amazing turnout” of interested volunteers.

Clondalkin Community First Responders was established this summer by local resident Mary Conlan.

“Clondalkin’s a huge place, with a population of over 49,000, I’ve seen places where they have first responder units and they work really well,” she told The Echo.

“My son is involved in the one in Kill, and they’re very busy.”

Community First Responders (CFR) are volunteers who are trained to attend certain types of emergency calls in the area where they live or work.

After a number of information evenings in July, the first official meeting took place in Knockmitten Youth and Community Centre on Thursday, August 14.

“We had an amazing turn-out of volunteers! It’s fantastic to see so many people wanting to help in our area,” the group shared, adding that their first training session has already been fully booked.

If you are interested in volunteering with Clondalkin Community First Responders contact clondalkincfr@gmail.com.

