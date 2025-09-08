Speech and language therapy waiting time now over three years

The waiting time Speech and language therapy appointments is over three years

The average waiting time for children in Ballyfermot and Palmerstown who need speech and language therapy is over three years.

Up to 244 children in the area are waiting on average 165 weeks for their first assessment for speech and language in the area.

The average waiting time for first assessments for children in Clondalkin is 108 weeks, with 277 on waiting lists.

That’s according to figures from the HSE publicised by Dublin Mid West TD Mark Ward (SF).

“The waiting times and numbers of children waiting for speech and language therapy in my constituency are not only unacceptable, but shameful,” he said.

The figures were sent to Deputy Ward in response to a parliamentary question and are correct as of July 31 this year.

In Lucan, parents can expect to wait 86 weeks before their children are seen, while in West Tallaght and Rathcoole children are waiting up to 85 weeks for their first assessment.

“We acknowledge the extended waiting time for the provision of services at present, as we work within our current staffing resources,” said the reply from Gillian Farrelly, Interim Head of Primary Care Dublin South City & West, Dublin South West, Kildare & West Wicklow Integrated Healthcare Areas.

“Parents are welcome to contact the service on 01 9214054 where the Speech & Language Therapy Service can offer phone advice clinics for parents with children on a waiting list.”

More figures released by the HSE to Deputy Ward reveal that 7,087 children from the Dublin South, Kildare and West Wicklow Health Region are waiting for assessment of needs reports to be issued to them.

“This is thousands of families waiting in limbo,” the Sinn Féin TD said.

“Even more shocking is that there are over 3,200 children waiting more than 12 months for their stage 1 call. This one of the first step in the assessment of needs procedure.

“1,331 of these are waiting for more than two years. It is a statutory requirement that an assessment of needs is provided within 6 months. How can so many children be waiting 12 or 24 months?” he continued.

“I have had parents in my constituency office who have done everything they can do to help their children, only to be told that they have to continue waiting.”